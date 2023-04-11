Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 129,979 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,979 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Avantor worth $47,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,276,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 135.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727,841 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 16.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,990,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Avantor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,619,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Avantor stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. 595,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,869,229. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.