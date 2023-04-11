Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 153,016 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 153,016 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $123,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.04. 478,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,135. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.