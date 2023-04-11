Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,643,066 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,521,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,643,066 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $111,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 447,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 92,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,376,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 380,401 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

KOS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 726,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.80. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Bank of America cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

