Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 420,505 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,597,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 420,505 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $28,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 69.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ONB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 201,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,249. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.