Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 6,575 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.93% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $32,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.

Shares of BECN stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.11. 50,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,270. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.