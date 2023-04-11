Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 6,651 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $40,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.41. 63,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,279. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.