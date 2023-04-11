Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Down 3%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $35.13. Approximately 193,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 674,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,185,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,321,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,865,000 after buying an additional 1,276,256 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,615,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,458,000 after buying an additional 986,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $21,259,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

