Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.57 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $55.57 million and $953,981.50 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,437,325,265 coins and its circulating supply is 2,437,325,264 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

