Venus USDC 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.47 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $105.10 million and $17.47 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02201867 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $24,019,864.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

