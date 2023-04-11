Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.00

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 37115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

Veolia Environnement Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55.

Shares of Veolia Environnement are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, April 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 12th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

