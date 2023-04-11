Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah Sells 3,734 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $138,755.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 92,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,249.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 526,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -375.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,115,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 16,969.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 406,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

