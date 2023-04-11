VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $212.58 on Friday. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $224.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.93 and its 200 day moving average is $198.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,041,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,665 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $540,915.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,041,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,433,192. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,048 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,003,000 after buying an additional 233,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,891,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,106,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

