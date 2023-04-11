Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Tops $8.67 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $129,986.27 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,234.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00311675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00071336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.00534701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00428065 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,513,097 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

