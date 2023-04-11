Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE AIO opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

