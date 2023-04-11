Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Down 5.2%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Waldencast Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Waldencast Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,597,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Waldencast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Waldencast by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the period. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

