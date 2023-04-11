Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Cut by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597,000 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 2.7% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.32% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $73,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,600,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,133,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 148,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,802,738. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

