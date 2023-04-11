Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 776 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Solar worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,932,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $72,003,000 after acquiring an additional 723,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65,171 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 877,696 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. 163,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

