Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 2,886.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after acquiring an additional 562,673 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 101.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 226,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.66. The stock had a trading volume of 105,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.55. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $472,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $472,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Sanghi bought 16,700 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.70 per share, with a total value of $1,998,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and sold 76,582 shares worth $9,725,711. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PI. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

