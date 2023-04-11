Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $908,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

WMT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.19. 2,259,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

