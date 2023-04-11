Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Criteo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,505,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,473,000 after acquiring an additional 170,968 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Criteo by 1.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 49,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,544. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,075,679.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,589,259.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,044 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,679.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,698 shares of company stock worth $3,353,488 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

