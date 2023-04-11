Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 747,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 1,183,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 530,088 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10,196.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,893,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,444,000 after buying an additional 2,865,643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 312,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 46,585 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. 1,771,086 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

