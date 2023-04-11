Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes $3.09 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. Brookfield makes up 1.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,762,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,070,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,117,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Performance

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brookfield stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.95. 424,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,567. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

