WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 16,100 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 151.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,181,000 after buying an additional 301,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 958,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after buying an additional 169,132 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in Ternium by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 58,347 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth $16,117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ternium by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 267,200 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Stock Up 3.6 %

Ternium stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.66. 98,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,616. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ternium Announces Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TX. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ternium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Ternium Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.