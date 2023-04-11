WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

BMY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,880. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

