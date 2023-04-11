WealthTrust Axiom LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

