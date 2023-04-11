WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 0.2 %

Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 343,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.48. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $41.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,367,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

