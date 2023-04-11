WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 301 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,171 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,273,506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $418,792,000 after buying an additional 248,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $301,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,162 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,311,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,692. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.