WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Amcor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. 1,103,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,222. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.