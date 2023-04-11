WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 639 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 46.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.93. 238,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,638. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

