Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 287.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,290,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3,979.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.46. 876,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $98.42.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.63.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

