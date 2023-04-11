Westaim (CVE:WED) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.00

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 576826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Westaim Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westaim news, Director Parag Shah bought 273,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$805,983.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,844,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

