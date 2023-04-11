Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $32.12 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 2.7% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $32,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $149.63. 896,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $149.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.32. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.