WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.72 and last traded at $62.51. 105,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 244,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.36.

The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

