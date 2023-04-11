World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Trading Down 2.7%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.45 and last traded at $100.07. Approximately 693,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,391,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

