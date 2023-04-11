Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.06

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 16775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,489,724.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,424,139.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $293,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,489,724.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,424,139.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,054,107 shares of company stock valued at $150,188,577. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

