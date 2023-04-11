Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Invests $776,000 in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Lufax accounts for about 0.5% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. 12,766,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,391,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

