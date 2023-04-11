Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,475. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,356,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,135,266. The company has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

