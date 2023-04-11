ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $536,996.97 and approximately $265.85 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00131355 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00035317 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.