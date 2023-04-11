Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading Down 3.2%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.76. 256,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,140,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

A number of research firms have commented on ZUO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

In other news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $167,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares in the company, valued at $268,182.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,640 shares of company stock worth $806,042. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

