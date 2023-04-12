1,342 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.7 %

GWW traded up $10.80 on Wednesday, hitting $659.20. 107,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

