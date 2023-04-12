1,474 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.45.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $143.89. 154,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

