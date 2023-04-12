1inch Network (1INCH) Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001749 BTC on major exchanges. 1inch Network has a market cap of $427.36 million and $25.59 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1inch Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,477,419 tokens. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

