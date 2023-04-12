232,530 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Bought by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 232,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000. Signify Health makes up 2.5% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Signify Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 67.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 172.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SGFY remained flat at $30.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

