3,130 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Acquired by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Chart Industries by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Chart Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $14.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.78. 1,044,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,177. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.06.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

