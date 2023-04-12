362,849 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Purchased by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 362,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises about 1.0% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $9.17.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

