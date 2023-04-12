3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 158.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $104.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,897. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.