41,645 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Bought by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $954,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $708,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock remained flat at $46.17 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 245,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,073. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

