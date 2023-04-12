46,093 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Acquired by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Trium Capital LLP owned about 0.17% of Schnitzer Steel Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $833.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.53. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

