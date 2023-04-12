483,643 Shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Bought by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 483,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000. Golden Ocean Group comprises 1.5% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after buying an additional 263,216 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 3,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,687,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 3,576,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after buying an additional 2,709,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 137,988 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 196,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 41.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

