67,440 Shares in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Purchased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. VELA Investment Management LLC owned 0.64% of Lazydays at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Lazydays by 4,422.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

Lazydays Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LAZY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 30,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,574. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 28.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazydays

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 505,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,203,659.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,458,423 shares in the company, valued at $67,029,434.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,039,007 shares of company stock worth $12,818,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile



Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Read More

